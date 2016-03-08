Conte’s agent reveals truth on Milan, Real Madrid and end of Chelsea contract

26 October at 18:00
Free to sign with a new team. Antonio Conte is not tied to Chelsea in any way, as the brother-agent Daniele confirmed in an exclusive interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport: "There were no contacts with either Real Madrid or Milan. Antonio is on holiday in Egypt these days and I have not received any important calls. I would like to clarify, in this regard, that I’m his only representative - are the words given to the Italian newspaper-. In the same way, it’s clear that my brother no longer has any ties with Chelsea after the firing of July. Now we wait for the outcome of the case: lawyers are at work ".

(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Emanuele Giulianelli

