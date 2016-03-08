Conte’s agent says Higuain won’t join Chelsea, gives update on Rugani and Pjanic
23 July at 10:25Antonio Conte’s agent Federico Pastorello has spoken to Tuttosport about Chelsea’s summer transfer window.
The Blues have been heavily linked with signing both Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain and that’s what Pastorello had to say about both possible deals.
“I am looking at this situation from an external position. Rugani is a good investment for Chelsea even though I think € 50 million is too much. Pjanic is one of the best midfielders in the World and I think it’d be a pity to sell him after the arrival of Ronaldo.”
“Higuain? It’s hard for Chelsea, they already have Giroud and Morata that cost them a lot last summer. Maybe Abramovich could make a gift to Sarri but Mrs. Granovsakaia is much more pragmatic than the Chelsea owner and I’d be surprised to see Higuain join Chelsea. Maybe he will leave Juve but if he does he could remain in Italy.”
