Conte's 'ambition' to win Scudetto with Inter

Inter Milan prevailed 2-0 in the Milan derby over AC Milan last night; Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte speaking to PPSportsTV in reflection of the match:



"​I think we played a great performance from all points of view: tactical, intensity and physical. I don't like talking about the single performers, everyone played a game over the top, something that hadn't happened in the Champions League against Slavia Prague.



"​Only four days have passed. Let's not forget that two years ago Inter was leading the standings in December and then qualified for the last match in the Champions League by winning against Lazio. Now we have to keep working, keep our heads down and keep on pedaling This is a group of guys who start playing with the ambition of being a protagonist and winning something."