Conte’s first words as Inter boss 'We are Inter, let's set ourselves big goals'

Inter this morning announced their new manager Antonioe Conte at dawn, as if to symbolise a new dawn for the club under his stewardship. And now Conte has spoken to the club’s website, introducing himself to the fans.

"For me it is a new experience, a new chapter in my life, a new challenge. I live for this and I am very excited to start this new chapter: I thank the President for his beautiful words and I will try to return all the trust that the club and the management have placed in me with the work ".

ON THE PRESIDENT - "I was struck by the clarity of the project, the seriousness, the ambition, the story, we are talking about a top club, one of the best sides in Italy and in the world and the desire on the part of the ownership to bring Inter back where it deserves: a Club that wants to go back to being top in Italy, in Europe and in the world. This is what struck me and led me, without doubts, to take this decision ".

PAST - "I know I bring expectations for what I did in the past, for my footballing history, for my victories. I have very high personal expectations for myself, I am the first to put great pressure on myself. I live for my work, to try to do the best and to win. It will have to be a job for everyone, for all the people who work for Inter. We will have to have the same ambition, the same hunger, the same determination, the same enthusiasm to bring back the Inter to victory, to be where it deserves ".

EDUCATION AND RESPECT - "I always like to use two words to make the message very clear and simple: education and respect. I give education and respect but at the same time I demand education and respect. I think these are the two key words to build something important in general and always having respect for the roles. There must be so much willingness to work in an important way for the Club. There must be a lot of enthusiasm, great passion, heart, and what I ask is the sense of belonging because I think it is very important. if we want to achieve great goals. As we are Inter, we must set ourselves major goals ".

THE ENGLISH EXPERIENCE - "Surely English football right now is the most competitive championship in the world. Suffice it to say that there are six teams that start to win the Premier League. It is very difficult to win a trophy in England. Italy I think has started a path of growth: it is important to have solid properties, with a vision: properties that also bring international ideas to Italy, then combined with a football competence, I think this is the right mix to return to being competitive at high levels ".

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - "A prediction? It's not easy. I think Liverpool is slightly favored over Tottenham. This year Klopp's team made a great league, losing to the photo finish with City. Last year they lost the final, this year I believe they are the favorites ".

FROM LONDON TO MILAN - "I think Milan has grown so much in recent years and has become one of the most attractive cities in the world. I come from an experience in London and when I arrive in a city my family helps me to visit it and live it because I am very absorbed by my work and I often omit the tourist aspect. But I am very happy to undertake this new life experience and to live in Milan, a wonderful city ".