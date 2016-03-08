Conte's former assistant discusses Ramsey's Juventus move and Inter links
16 February at 15:30Antonio Conte's former assistant Angelo Alessio spoke to IlBianconero.com about the current situation at Juventus, his own solo career as well as rumours linking the former Chelsea coach to a move to Inter.
"I have no preference for my future career. I am open to every project, as long as it allows me to measure myself in full technical autonomy. I feel ready, I know the environment very well. I am convinced I can manage all the difficulties I have encountered along the way well," he said.
"Allegri? He immediately found the right solutions at Juve. He has excellent players with some highly competitive techniques. Who will qualify in the Champions League against Atletico? Juventus.
"Juventus has made an exponential growth in results, both in Italy and Europe. Today the team is aware of its own strength of being able to measure itself against any opponent. Allegri's statement about Malmoe? I do not think he referred to the previous management.
"Ramsey? He is a midfielder with good technique and offensive attitudes. He has a sense of goal and knows how to insert himself in the opposition's penalty area. He did very well in the Premier League against us [Chelsea].
"Conte to Inter? I cannot tell," Alessio concluded.
