Conte's wife pushes for a return to Italy amid AC Milan, Inter and Roma links
03 May at 17:15The likes of AC Milan, Inter and Roma have all been linked with Antonio Conte, who is looking for a new adventure as his contract with Chelsea expires this summer. According to reports from Il Romanista, his wife is pushing for a return to Italy.
Antonio Conte reportedly appreciated the plans that Roma presented for the future, and the fact that his wife wants a return shouldn't be underestimated. The report also states that Inter are pretty much out of the race, while the track leading to Juventus is still open.
