Conte's wife pushes for a return to Italy amid AC Milan, Inter and Roma links

Antonio Conte reportedly appreciated the plans that Roma presented for the future, and the fact that his wife wants a return shouldn't be underestimated. The report also states that Inter are pretty much out of the race, while the track leading to Juventus is still open.

The likes of AC Milan, Inter and Roma have all been linked with Antonio Conte, who is looking for a new adventure as his contract with Chelsea expires this summer. According to reports from Il Romanista, his wife is pushing for a return to Italy.