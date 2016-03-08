Conte says joining Inter was an 'easy choice' and reveals why the Scudetto isn't impossible

Antonio Conte was presented as Inter Milan's new coach today and on this occasion, the former Chelsea and Juventus manager spoke to the press in his first conference at the Nerazzurri's headquarters.



"It was simple to choose Inter. With Inter we have the same ambition, to build something important through a path of work and sweat. Certainly, the presence of Marotta was an incentive," he said.



"I do not set limits, no alibi. In the last few years there was a huge gap with Juventus and Napoli, we have to work a lot. We will give our best to reduce the gap.



"If I'm Inter's top player? We should have the top players on the pitch. The starting basis is good. I have a big responsibility and I'm ready. We must speak little and work a lot, put our heads down and step on the accelerator. Ferocity and spirit of sacrifice.



"If someone does not have the will to win in his head it is right that he should step aside. We must be and I must be very clear. All together we can build something important.



"To return to the top it takes a lot of hard work and commitment. Alone, I cannot win. We need to work as a group and work hard to narrow the gap with the teams ahead of us. It is a beautiful adventure and I am very excited.



"We must be good at building something. Who has time, does not wait. Nobody has a magic wand. Inter has qualified to the Champions League in the last two seasons and we will work well and better than others to fill the gap that exists but there must be no alibi. At Juve, I won the title after two seventh places, even at Chelsea we were not among the favourites. Nothing is impossible.



"We have to work to do something extraordinary and to do it you need good players but above all extraordinary men. This is what we are looking for.



"My goals? It is shared by all at this club. To achieve something special and create something important. Lay the foundations to get back to being competitive like Inter were some time ago.



"What emotions will I feel when I face Juve? It will be two important games, there will excitement until the starting whistle. But from today I am Juve's opponent and will be ready to fight.



"Perisic? I'm looking for commitment. I don't see big problems. We will have the time to get to know each other. I would like to highlight Eto'o when he was at Inter. He sacrificed himself for the club and he fought for Inter and I want the players to do the same.



"We will work a lot to give an identity and make the team recognizable and have a trademark. We must make our fans happy by passing over our passion.



"The defence? It's not just Godin but also Skriniar and De Vrij but even D'Ambrosio, Bastoni and so on. We have an excellent backline and we will start with a 3-man defence. But it doesn't mean it will always be like this. Lautaro? He had a great Copa America. I can't wait to meet him.



"Each of us lives for this kind of challenge. I live and I feed on this. For me it is difficult but at the same time a very fascinating challenge. I consider it one of the most difficult challenges.



"Icardi and Nainggolan? The club has had the necessary time to evaluate, decide and act. I have aligned myself with the club, we must do things as one.



"Serie A compared to the Premier League? Italy is heading in the right direction. We know the importance of infrastructure but marketing is also important too and in England, they are ahead. Their league has an excellent reputation and is very rich. We need time in Italy.



"The most important thing is passion and sometimes feel like we are losing it. People focus on other things but we need more passion," Conte concluded.