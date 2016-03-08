Conte sends clear signal to Inter leadership; criticises lack of experience

"We are talking about a group of players in which, apart from Godin, nobody has won anything. Who do we ask for experience? Barella from Cagliari? Sensi from Sassuolo? I will always thank the players, because they give their souls," he stated.

In the summer, the manager also complained a lot about the market strategy, not afraid of throwing the management under the bus for what he thought wasn't his fault. However, every line has to be drawn somewhere, and it remains to be seen how the leadership will take this.

The Nerazzurri seemed to be heading towards an important win, but lost it all in the second half. 2-0 up, they conceded three goals in the last 45 minutes, which certainly put Conte in a bad mood. However, with such a collapse, there looks to be more to it than just experience.