Conte set for record San Siro debut: over 60 thousand tickets already sold for Inter-Lecce

22 August at 14:00
Inter Milan will kick off their Serie A season on Monday against Lecce at the San Siro and many fans are expected at the stadium for Antonio Conte's debut match for the Nerazzurri.

The club has made it known that the presales for the home debut of the 2019/20 season have already reached 60 thousand tickets, so much that the third red sector was also opened for the occasion.

