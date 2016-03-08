Conte talks Eriksen arrival, Brozovic's condition and who will replace Lautaro vs Udinese
01 February at 15:30Inter Milan will face Udinese tomorrow in the next round of Serie A and the Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte spoke to the press in his regular conference from Appiano Gentile and talked about the current moment at the club ahead of the important showdown.
"The condition? The team is doing well, there is satisfaction for having reached the Coppa Italia semifinal, despite the difficulties. We trained well, we are ready," he said.
"The transfer market? It's over, halleluja (laughs). I explained from the first day what would have happened. If we sold players we would have signed players. We sold Politano and bought Eriksen, two went on loan and we took two players on loan. I was honest because I knew it."
The former Chelsea and Juventus manager went on to speak about the arrival of Christian Eriksen at the club, as the Danish superstar joined the Nerazzurri several days before the end of the transfer market after long negotiations with Tottenham.
"Eriksen? He was playing little with Tottenham but I found him in a fair condition. Today he will have his fourth training, he is entering our idea of football. We talked a lot with him to make him understand what we want from him, he is one who understands immediately."
"We are happy to have him with us, he joins a department of midfielders with good characteristics? Eriksen like Zidane? He has totally different characteristics. Eriksen has quality, a vision of the game, he can score goals and assist. Zidane had other characteristics."
Conte also spoke about who will replace Lautaro Martinez against Udinese and AC Milan, as the Argentinian will be serving a two-match ban after receiving a red card in the match against Cagliari. The only two options are Sebastiano Esposito and Alexis Sanchez.
"One of the two will play, the one who will give me more guarantees. The absence of Lautaro is important, he has a great understanding with Lukaku but his disqualification is an opportunity for those who played less."
"The squad? Time will prove if it is well equipped. If I expected more signings? Let's talk about who is here and I'm happy to coach this group of players. The players who left showed a sense of belonging and I am sorry they left.
"Three new players from different leagues arrived and must learn the language. We need to be good because to overcome what happens outside, you need to create something from the inside."
Conte went on to talk about Inter's 'appeal', as described by Giuseppe Marotta several days ago as well as his own achievements in the Premier League compared to other managers currently in the league.
"Have you seen my Chelsea? I have won two trophies in two years. Klopp is in his fourth year in England and has not won anything nationally, Guardiola didn't win anything in his first year.
"I am happy that Young, Moses and Eriksen decided to come. Christian is a great signing, he was in a position to choose and chose us, this must give great satisfaction and pride because it means that Inter is beginning to be seen in a correct way on the outside.
"We started a journey, we must be patient but this start gave very positive signals on the outside because it was not obvious that a player like Eriksen would decide to come to Inter."
Finally, Conte addressed the Serie A title race against Juventus and Lazio as well as tomorrow's match against Udinese and the physical condition of Marcelo Brozovic ahead of the match away from home.
"Talking about other teams does not interest me, as I repeat from the beginning of the year. We have to look only at ourselves and take a run on ourselves to progress day after day."
"I'm happy to work at Inter. I am happy that people thank us because it means that they are appreciating the dedication that we are putting to bring Inter back to where it deserves to be. We look at ourselves and our path, we only grow by working.
"Brozovic? He trained with the group yesterday and will come to Udine. We will make assessments taking into account his condition. I expect a tough game that will take a lot of time. Udinese also created difficulties for us in the first leg because they have physique and quality. It will be a demanding match," Conte concluded.
