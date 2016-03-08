Conte talks relationship with Mourinho, failed Spinazzola-Politano swap and Young's arrival
18 January at 14:40Serie A is back and Inter Milan are ready to get back in action and continue their fight for the title with Juventus. On this occasion and on the eve of the matchup against Lecce, Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte spoke at his regular press conference from Appiano Gentile and answered the questions of journalists.
"I would like to begin by expressing my condolences to Anastasi's family. I knew him and he was a great person. It is a painful moment," Conte said.
"Lecce are making their own path, they are fighting for survival by playing proactively. They have a good team and a good coach. I wish him well since I am from Lecce. It is a great emotion for me to return here. I have all my relatives there and that's where I grew up and became a man."
Conte went on to talk about his relationship with Jose Mourinho and his words about Christian Eriksen's possible transfer to the San Siro from yesterday. He also addressed the arrival of Ashley Young from Manchester United and answered if the player will be ready for tomorrow and elaborated on how to close the gap between the Nerazzurri and Juventus.
"Mourinho's words? I'm not sorry. I think it's normal administration issues. We know each other with Jose and there are no problems," Conte said.
"Young? He has just arrived, one cannot think in the least that I can insert him. He arrived today, he will train as well as tomorrow and next week he will start being included in our idea. He will eventually be available for Cagliari.
"The gap with Juve? It will be difficult, the only way is to train even more and do things with the same enthusiasm and desire. The transfer market? It is a difficult period because you have to manage many situations on the field, those that come out in newspapers and that carry viruses. It is not easy and you must trust in the skill of these guys."
Finally, Conte spoke about the failed Politano-Spinazzola swap deal between Inter and Roma, on the availability of Matias Vecino for tomorrow's match and also elaborated a bit more on Ashley Young and the reason why Inter chose to sign the Englishman.
"Politano's failed transfer? The players know that we made technical choices, they agreed and we stayed at that point. For other things, you have to ask others. He was already in Rome, in his head he was there. Now there are 12 market days and we will see. There are those who deal with the market and will try to resolve the situation," the former Chelsea manager said.
"Vecino is unavailable. Young? He is 34 years, has had an important path and at United, he played sometimes on the left and sometimes on the right. He is a reliable footballer who can complete the squad.
"What difficulties can he face? I think he won't have any, there aren't many things to do because he has the right characteristics to do what I ask him. At United, he played little and the only problem I can see is to bring him to the right condition but he is fine, he has enthusiasm and that is the most important thing," Conte concluded.
