Conte targets surprise reunion with Chelsea defender at Inter

17 June at 21:15

New Inter coach Antonio Conte is has set his sights on a reunion with Gary Cahill.
 
According to Sport Mediaset, Conte would like to have the English defender as a new reinforcement for Inter's defence.
 
Cahill, 33, will be released from Chelsea on June 30, 2019, when his contract expires and would be available to join Inter on a free transfer.
 
Cahill made 290 appearances for Chelsea, and scored 25 goals, helping his club win 1 Champions League, 2 Premier Leagues, 2 FA Cups 1 League Cup and 2 Europa League, the second one in May with now-departed Maurizio Sarri.
 
 

