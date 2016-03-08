Conte targets surprise reunion with Chelsea defender at Inter



New Inter coach Antonio Conte is has set his sights on a reunion with Gary Cahill.



According to Sport Mediaset, Conte would like to have the English defender as a new reinforcement for Inter's defence.



Cahill, 33, will be released from Chelsea on June 30, 2019, when his contract expires and would be available to join Inter on a free transfer.



Cahill made 290 appearances for Chelsea, and scored 25 goals, helping his club win 1 Champions League, 2 Premier Leagues, 2 FA Cups 1 League Cup and 2 Europa League, the second one in May with now-departed Maurizio Sarri.



