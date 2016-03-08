Inter, Conte threats the work of a fan
21 November at 12:00Antonio Conte was interviewed yesterday by the Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit in Milan to try to shed light on the envelope containing a bullet and a letter with threats to his family.
A meeting, reports La Stampa (via calciomercato.com), took place and was strongly backed by Alberto Nobili, head of the Milanese counterterrorism, who opened a file against unknown persons for aggravated threats and possession of ammunition.
Conte confirmed not to recognize the writing, nor does the content of the letter remind him of who may have been the author of the letter. Conte's only suspicion is towards a possible supporter of an opposing team, angry about Inter's good results in the league.
La Stampa also reveals important details of the letter, written in block capitals with a black pen, in which the author himself says that it is not worth analyzing the sheet in search of fingerprints.
He uses an educated Italian (middle-high education?) And the threats and "warnings" are always in the plural: "We know where you live ... We know who your daughter is", with the names and surnames of the family well placed. There was also an 8 gauge cartridge in the envelope, a bullet of those used for hunting.
For more news head to our homepage
Anthony Pricetera
Go to comments