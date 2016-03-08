Conte to Real Madrid 'immiment'
28 October at 22:20Antonio Conte is set to join Real Madrid starting from tomorrow, As and Marca can confirm. Julen Lopetegui, in fact, is expected to be sacked after today's 5-1 defeat against Barcelona. The destiny of the former Spain boss was decided by today's poor game of the Merengues and now two of the most reliable papers have confirmed what emerged shortly before the final whistle at the Nou Camp.
Sources have confirmed Calciomercato.com that Conte is Florentino Perez's no.1 option to replace Lopetegui with the Italian who can arrive in the Spanish capital tomorrow.
Tomorrow Conte can become the new coach of Real Madrid.
The Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has already reacted to the possibility of Conte joining the club.
