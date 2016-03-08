Conte to Real Madrid: what happens with Chelsea and Abramovich
18 October at 11:10Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Antonio Conte is being linked with the Real Madrid job. According to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Florentino Perez has offered the Italian to replace Julen Lopetegui who is rumored to have lost the dressing room of the Champions League winners.
Conte refused to join Real Madrid last summer because of an economic disagreement with Roman Abramovic. Today, however, things have changed and the former Juve and Chelsea boss could decide to accept the offer of Florentino Perez who is knocking at his door again.
Conte has one year left in his contract with Chelsea and in the summer he didn't want to cancel it without a severance by. If Conte doesn't end his contract with Chelsea he can't join any other club and if he will decide to join Real, Conte will need to reach an economic agreement with Abramovic or resign and renounce to the € 10 million severance package included in his contrat
