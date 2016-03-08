Conte urges Martinez to keep focus amid transfer rumours
01 November at 17:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s manager Antonio Conte has urged in-form striker Lautaro Martínez to keep his focus on performing well for the club despite links with a move away from the San Siro.
The Argentina international has been linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona and English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.
Conte, while talking to the media on the eve of the match against Bologna, has urged his star striker to continue his focus on the field to keep improving in the future.
"I think it is important to look at the present to build the future,” he said. “He is working well and doing well. He has important room for improvement, he is just a 22-year-old boy and must continue like this, knowing that he can improve. As far as transfer rumours are concerned, there are a lot of them in the market every day.”
The Milan-based club will face 11th-placed Bologna in their next league match on Saturday, and Conte believes that his team will have to put their best performance in order to overcome the opponents.
"Intensity is their best weapon,” said Conte. “They are coming back from a setback but are in a good shape. We will have to play our best game to secure a positive result tomorrow.”
Recently, league leaders Juventus’ star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on the Inter’s performances this season.
When asked whether it is a sign of Inter’s growth as a club, Conte responded by saying: "Our goal is to be strong as a team and as a club and we are taking the right path.”
