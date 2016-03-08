Conte wants Dzeko-Lukaku at Inter but Icardi is blocking move for Man United star
13 June at 10:30A pair of giants for Antonio Conte. The new Inter Milan manager wants to bring Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku to the Sa Siro. The former Chelsea and Juventus manager appreciates Lukaku's "strength and tendency to attack the depth", while the Bosnian is liked for his "feet and brains as an advanced playmaker", as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.
Dzeko has already chosen Inter and now it is up to Marotta and Ausilio to find an agreement with Roma and perhaps offer some technical counterparts in the deal, though the club does not want to deprive themselves of Sebastiano Esposito, the gem of the Primavera team.
And Lukaku? He seems to be also inclined to a move, given his recent interview when he said: "I already know what I will do". United want 80 million euros for their striker and have already refused the hypothesis of a swap deal involving Ivan Perisic.
While the arrival of Dzeko is disconnected from Mauro Icardi's likely departure from the San Siro, that of Lukaku is closely linked and the Nerazzurri will not be able to make a definitive move for the Belgian in the case that Icardi's sale fails to materialize.
