Conte wants Icardi to leave Inter: Juve to make a move?
30 May at 13:30The Inter Milan of Antonio Conte is ready to take off. The manager is already in Milano and we are moments away from the official announcement, which is scheduled for today. The former Juventus and Chelsea manager, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, demanded that the Icardi case be resolved as soon as possible.
Conte was clear and straightforward: in his locker room, there is no space for players able to create havoc on and off the field. For this reason, for Conte, Icardi's departure is inevitable and, according to the Milanese paper, he reiterated to the management that he would not like to find himself at the beginning of the training camp trying to solve Icardi's situation.
The precise date is June 30, 2019, when the club's budget will be presented. Selling Icardi by this date would help the club in terms of finances, as it would generate a capital gain that would be helpful on the transfer market.
The problem? Icardi wants to stay in Italy and in Italy, only Juve want him and can afford the costs of the deal: no less than 70 million for his services and a salary of 8 million euros per season for the player.
