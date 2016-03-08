Conte wants Inter to move on from Dybala

07 September at 10:05
Italina Serie A giants Inter Milan new manager Antonio Conte has asked his club’s hierarchy to move on from league rivals Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala.

The Milan-based club were interested in signing the Argentina international in the recently concluded transfer window but the former Palermo striker decided to stay in Turin instead.

As per the latest development, Conte wants Inter to move on from Dybala and put their efforts in signing other players in the January transfer window.  

For more stories, please visit our home page.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.