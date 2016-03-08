Italina Serie A giants Inter Milan new manager Antonio Conte has asked his club’s hierarchy to move on from league rivals Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala.The Milan-based club were interested in signing the Argentina international in the recently concluded transfer window but the former Palermo striker decided to stay in Turin instead.As per the latest development, Conte wants Inter to move on from Dybala and put their efforts in signing other players in the January transfer window.