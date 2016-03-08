Conte wants Milan loan flop Bakayoko if he takes Inter role
25 May at 19:30According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Sun, Inter Milan are considering the idea of taking over AC Milan's loan of Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. Bakayoko is due to return to Chelsea at the end of this season; the Rossoneri having no intention to pay Chelsea the €30m required to redeem him permanently.
The Sun suggest that Antonio Conte, who is looking likely to be the next Inter manager, insists on the club signing Bakayoko; who failed to really impress on his loan spell with the Nerazzurri's fierce city rivals.
