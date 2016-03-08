Conte wants Roma's Florenzi at Inter: the situation

23 June at 10:00
Inter Milan are building a new team at Antonio Conte's disposal and Alessandro Florenzi is one of the players indicated by the Nerazzurri coach to reinforce the team.

According to reports from Tuttosport, Roma would have put the versatile player on the market for a price of 30 million euros. At the moment, Florenzi is the alternative to Valentino Lazaro.

However, the Roma player is appreciated greatly by Conte for his versatility and qualities. For this reason, it is likely that, should conditions arise, Suning would make an extra effort to Italianize the squad with a player who could be an important alternative for Conte as well as a leader in the locker room.

In short, the arrival of both Lazaro and Florenzi is not to be excluded. In the next meeting with Roma for Dzeko, the parties will also talk about Florenzi. Should the Giallorossi agree to include Dalbert in the negotiations, talks could accelerate rapidly, as Florenzi appreciates the destination a lot.

