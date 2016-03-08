Conte wants to bring Napoli target to Inter

06 June at 22:30
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Inter Milan have joined Juventus and Napoli in the race for Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier.

Despite a strong performance at the World Cup in Russia last summer, Trippier has had a mixed season with the North London club. Spurs are prepared to offload the English full-back and new Inter head coach Antonio Conte has viewed the Englishman as a top target, alongside SPAL's Manuel Lazzari and Lazio's Adam Marusic. 

Inter will face competition from Napoli, however, who have been considered amongst the frontrunners for Trippier's signature since the end of the season.

 

