‘Conte wants to return’
18 September at 12:15Roberto D'aversa, coach of Parma, spoke to RMC Sport on the situation of Antonio Conte: "Knowing Antonio Conte, I believe he is eager to return. He would want to start a season from the beginning with a team and not take over a team in the middle of the season.
Antonio Conte left Chelsea after just two years with the Blues. He managed to make a huge impact on the team as he shifted their style completely. Conte played his famous 3-4-3 formation which proved to be effective for Chelsea in the first season as they were crowned Premier League champions. In his second season, things didn’t go as planned for the Italian manager.
His relationship broke with many key players in Chelsea, the obvious one being Diego Costa, who was sold to Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window. The second season under the Italian manager was a failure as they were knocked out of the Champions League round of 16 by Barcelona.
They also failed to qualify to the Champions league this season after they finished in the fifth position in the Premier League. Conte’s name has been constantly linked with AC Milan, but time will prove if his next managerial role will be in Milano.
