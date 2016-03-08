Conte: 'We have to bring Sanchez back to his best..'
14 September at 10:15Inter boss Antonio Conte has said that the club has to get Alexis Sanchez back to his very best.
Sanchez has joined Inter after very frustrating spell at Manchester United, for whom the Chilean could well be one of the worst signings in club history. He had joined from Arsenal in the winter of 2018 in the swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
In the press conference ahead of the Udinese game, Conte was asked about Sanchez and he said:
"We are talking about a strong player, one who has shown himself to have all the qualities in the past, one who in the past has won and played in Barcelona, Arsenal and United.
"He has quality, speed, strength and endurance, it has to re-tie the thread that has lost to United in recent times, where it has not demonstrated its real value. We must bring him back to being what we knew him to be."
Inter face Udinese later today and Sanchez could well make an appearance alongside former United teammate Romelu Lukaku.
