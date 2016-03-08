'Conte will choose a winning project' - Lippi
02 May at 15:30Antonio Conte is being rumoured heavily with a return to football, just under a year after the Italian was dismissed from his role as head coach at Premier League giants Chelsea; to be replaced by former Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri. Conte is being linked with the likes of Roma and Inter Milan ahead of next season and it is, at this point, looking likely that the experienced manager will join one of those two teams in the summer.
Speaking to Sky Sport about his friend Conte, former Juve and Italy head coach Marcello Lippi said the following:
"He will choose a team that can guarantee him a winning technical project. Everyone wants him right now, he is in great demand, but I don't know exactly what's on his mind. It is not said however that he will choose the most noble team."
