Conte wins legal battle against Chelsea: the details
21 May at 21:30
Antonio Conte won his legal battle against Chelsea, with the London club forced to pay €10m to the Italian coach as compensation after firing him last summer. In an exclusive report by The Times, both parties have been informed of the decision.
Taking this compensation fee into account, Chelsea have paid around €90m to sacked managers since 2003, the year that Roman Abramovich arrived as president. In fact, this figure could increase if the Blues decide to part ways with Sarri this summer.
Conte personally visited the Premier League arbitration panel for the hearing concerning the dispute with the London club, which had lasted for ten months: the former coach of the Italian national team explained the reasons why he should have received compensation for the sacking.
The Chelsea defence, instead, relied on Conte's behaviour towards the staff and the players. In the end, however, the court gave reason to the technician.
