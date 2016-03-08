Conte 'worried' about squad situation and asks Marotta for reinforcements

After a 2-2 draw against Parma, Antonio Conte spoke to Sky Sport and reflected on the match of his Inter side at the San Siro.



"We played badly in the first half and we made life easier for them with two mistakes but in the second half we did well and with good rhythm, we deserved to win," he said.



"I can't say anything to my boys. It's the second games in six days and they always play the same, this doesn't make me happy. The squad is reduced to a minimum and always playing the same players involved a waste of energy from the mental and physical point of view.



"We have to make assessments with the management because I am worried about the risk of injury and we need to understand with the management where we can improve.



"Serie A and the Champions League are expensive competitions and Inter cannot afford to participate only in the league. In this period I find it very difficult to say something to the players, they are giving 100% and there are four games left to play," Conte concluded.