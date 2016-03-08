Agent of AC Milan star Andrea Conti has exclusively told Calciomercato that the rossoneri are right to exclude the Italian full-back from their UEFA Europa League squad.Conti is currently suffering a knee injury, weeks after a similar injury had healed but it had relapsed this past summer during training.Milan recently released their UEFA Europa League side and they had excluded Conti from the list. Conti's agent Mario Guifreddi has exclusively talking to Calciomercato and he was asked about the exclusion of his client. He considers it be the right decision.He said: "Andrea is a very intelligent boy, he has taken it with his usual professionalism."I imagine that Milan took this decision because the dates of his return would coincide with the last two games of the group. Why exclude a player who can perhaps give a greater contribution at this time?"I believe that the decision was right and shared by us too ".