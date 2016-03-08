Contract renewal hinders Chelsea and Man Utd hunt for Juve target
22 September at 20:45Over the summer, a whole host of Europe’s elite clubs were interested in signing Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG were all interested in signing the midfielder, after an impressive 17/18 season in which Milinkovic-Savic almost helped Lazio regain a place in the UEFA Champions League.
Now, Milinkovic-Savic, after staying at Lazio, is set for a contract renewal; one which will make him the highest paid player in the entire Claudio Lotito era. Sergej’s contract will extend until 2023, earning €3million per season with bonuses of up to €500,000.
More importantly, there is no release clause in Milinkovic-Savic’s new contract despite the reported attempts of his agent, Mateja Kezman. This will provide vital as Lazio look to make every penny they can from Milinkovic-Savic and losing him for an amount less than his true market value would be disappointing.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments