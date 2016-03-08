Coppa Italia, AC Milan-Napoli 2-0 live: Piatek scores brace



AC Milan take on Napoli at the San Siro in a Coppa Italia quarter-final tie. The two sides had a goalless meeting at the San Siro this past Saturday and are now looking for a place in the tournament’s semi-finals.



Napoli star Allan is part of the squad after that Ancelotti kept him out for last weekend’s clash. Both Albiol and Hysaj, however, are out of action for the Partenopei.



As for AC Milan, their new star Piatek is set to make his first appearance from the beginning of the game for Rino Gattuso’s side.



Follow the match live on Calciomercato.com