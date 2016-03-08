Coppa Italia, Atalanta-Juventus: The probable line-ups as Ronaldo set to start

30 January at 09:35
Atalanta and Juventus will face off tonight in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals for a spot in the next round. Both teams are not expected to rest their best players and will look to field a team of full strength in a potentially exciting matchup. Here are the probable line-ups for the match:

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Berisha; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Castagne; Gomez; Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Rugani, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardeschi. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.