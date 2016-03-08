Coppa Italia, Atalanta-Juventus: The probable line-ups as Ronaldo set to start

Atalanta and Juventus will face off tonight in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals for a spot in the next round. Both teams are not expected to rest their best players and will look to field a team of full strength in a potentially exciting matchup. Here are the probable line-ups for the match:



ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Berisha; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Castagne; Gomez; Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.



JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cancelo, Rugani, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardeschi.