Coppa Italia, Cremonese faces Lazio while Genoa meet Torino

The Italian Cup restarted today with the fourth elimination round.At 3pm a Serie B clash between Cremonese and Empoli ended 1-0 for the hosts thanks to Claiton's first-half strike in the first half. They will no doubt have their personal clash of the season so far when they meet in-form Lazio in the next round.At 6pm it was Genoa's turn against Ascoli: the rossoblùs broke the deadlock after a quarter of an hour thanks to Pinamonti, but in the second half they were dragged back into the encounter and the drama with a equaliser by Beretta and the own goal by Criscito.Just when all was looking lost for the top flight outfit, the captain equalisers for Genoa. With only ten minutes from the end of the match, a loose ball in the area is collected by former Inter striker Pinamonti who grabs a double and claims a 3-2 famous win.Genoa will now meet fellow Serie A opponents Torino in the next round.Anthony Privetera