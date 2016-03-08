Coppa Italia, Fiorentina-Roma: The probable line-ups

Roma will face Fiorentina today in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. The club from the capital will look to bounce back, after a 3-3 draw against Atalanta during the weekend, while the home side will want to build on their dramatic 4-3 win against Chievo in Serie A. Here are the probable line-ups for both teams:



FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Lafont; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Ceccherini, Biraghi; Edimilson Fernandes, Veretout, Benassi; Chiesa, Simeone, Muriel.



ROMA (4-2-3-1): Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Nzonzi, Cristante; Zaniolo, Pastore, El Shaarawy; Schick.