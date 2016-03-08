Coppa Italia, fourth round schedule announced

03 September at 20:30
Lega Serie A has announced the schedule for the fourth round of the Coppa Italia.
 
Tuesday, 3rd December 2019:
Cremonese – Empoli
Fiorentina – Cittadella
Genoa – Ascoli
 
Wednesday, 4th December 2019:
Sassuolo – Perugia 
SPAL – Lecce 
Udinese – Bologna
 
Thursday, 5th December 2019:
Cagliari – Sampdoria 
Parma – Frosinone
 
The times of the matches will be announced shortly. Last season the Coppa Italia was won by Lazio, with their opponent Atalanta besting the previous holders Juventus 3-0 in the Quarterfinals.

Apollo Heyes

