Coppa Italia, fourth round schedule announced
03 September at 20:30Lega Serie A has announced the schedule for the fourth round of the Coppa Italia.
Tuesday, 3rd December 2019:
Cremonese – Empoli
Fiorentina – Cittadella
Genoa – Ascoli
Wednesday, 4th December 2019:
Sassuolo – Perugia
SPAL – Lecce
Udinese – Bologna
Thursday, 5th December 2019:
Cagliari – Sampdoria
Parma – Frosinone
The times of the matches will be announced shortly. Last season the Coppa Italia was won by Lazio, with their opponent Atalanta besting the previous holders Juventus 3-0 in the Quarterfinals.
