Coppa Italia, fourth round schedule announced

Lega Serie A has announced the schedule for the fourth round of the Coppa Italia., 3rd December 2019:Cremonese – EmpoliFiorentina – CittadellaGenoa – Ascoli, 4th December 2019:Sassuolo – PerugiaSPAL – LecceUdinese – Bologna, 5th December 2019:Cagliari – SampdoriaParma – FrosinoneThe times of the matches will be announced shortly. Last season the Coppa Italia was won by Lazio, with their opponent Atalanta besting the previous holders Juventus 3-0 in the Quarterfinals.Apollo Heyes