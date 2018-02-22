Coppa Italia: Juve-Milan 4-0, here are the player ratings
09 May at 23:15Juve and AC Milan faced-off tonight in the Coppa Italia final in Rome. The game is now finished as the bianconeri come away with 4-0 win and they have won the 2017-18 Coppa Italia . Both clubs failed to score a goal in the first half of play as it was a very close affair. Things changed from the 50th on as Juve scored 4 unanswered goals (Benatia scored 2 , Douglas Costa scored one and Kalinic scored an own-goal). This one will hurt Milan as they started off well but could not finished the job in the second half. They will now need to focus on their last 2 Serie A games before then focusing on the transfer market.
Coppa Italia finals ratings (Juve-Milan 4-0 FT):
Juventus: Buffon (7.5), Cuadrado (7), Barzagli (6.5), Benatia (9), Asamoah (6.5); Khedira (7), Pjanic (7.5), Matuidi (6.5); Douglas Costa (8.5), Mandzukic (6), Dybala (7).
Subs: Bernardeschi (6), Marchisio (6), Higuain (6).
Milan: Donnarumma (5), Calabria (5.5), Bonucci (6), Romagnoli (5.5), Rodriguez (5.5), Kessie (6), Locatelli (6.5), Bonaventura (6), Suso (6), Cutrone (5.5), Calhanoglu (6.5).
Subs: Montolivo (6), Borini (6), Kalinic (5)
Tops: Mehdi Benatia, Douglas Costa
Flops: Gigio Donnarumma, Nikola Kalinic
