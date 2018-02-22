Coppa Italia player ratings: Juventus 4-0 AC Milan
10 May at 10:40Juventus clinched their fourth successive Coppa Italia under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri last night, easing to a 4-0 victory over AC Milan in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.
The likes of Medhi Benatia, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa all put in stellar displays, proving why La Vecchia Signora remain the best team in Italy. Indeed, they are now just a single league point away from securing an unprecedented fourth consecutive domestic double.
Check out our gallery as we reveal how Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport rated each individual Juve player’s performance.
