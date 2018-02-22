Juventus clinched their fourth successive Coppa Italia under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri last night, easing to a 4-0 victory over AC Milan in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.The likes of Medhi Benatia, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa all put in stellar displays, proving why La Vecchia Signora remain the best team in Italy. Indeed, they are now just a single league point away from securing an unprecedented fourth consecutive domestic double.(Tuttosport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)