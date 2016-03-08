Coppa Italia ratings: Lazio vs Milan 0-0, as Acerbi and Romagnoli shined

AC Milan took on Lazio in the Coppa Italia as both teams failed to score on the night. The game started off very slowly as both teams studied each-other for the first 25 minutes or so. Kessie had to be subbed off for Calhanoglu as Lazio started to press Milan and created most of the first half chances even if they failed to beat Gigio Donnarumma. The game remained a very defensive one in the second half as Donnarumma had to make a few more routine saves. There wasn't many clear cut chances as both teams failed to score on the night. The return leg will now be played at the San Siro on April 24th as everything remains open. You can view our Calciomercato.com player ratings bellow right now:



THE LAZIO-MILAN (0-0) PLAYER RATINGS:



Lazio: Strakosha 7, Patric 6.5, Acerbi 7.5, Bastos 7.5, Lulic 6.5, Parolo 7, Leiva 6.5, Segej 7.5, Rômulo 7, Correa 7, Immobile 6.



Subs: Alberto 6, Caicedo 6, Marusic N/A



Milan: Donnarumma 7, Calabria 6.5, Musacchio 7, Romagnoli 7.5, Laxalt 6.5, Kessie 6, Bakayoko 6.5, Paqueta 6.5, Suso 6, Piatek 6, Borini 6.5.



Subs: Calhanoglu 6, Castillejo 6, Biglia ​N/A