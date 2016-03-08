Coppa Italia: Referees announced for Napoli-Lazio and Juve-Roma

The struggling Napoli will take on a high-flying Lazio side at home, hoping to turn their negative trend around once and for all. However, it won't be an easy game for Gattuso's men, while Inzaghi's as certainly the favourites to go through to the semi-finals.

Juventus will take on Roma at home, and considering how the former played against Parma last night, it could be a close encounter. Then again, the Bianconeri are the favourites to go through, especially since it's on the Allianz Stadium

Napoli vs Lazio: Tuesday 20.45



Head referee: MASSA

Assistants: MONDIN - DI IORIO

Fourth official: MANGANIELLO

VAR: NASCA

AVAR: COSTANZO



Juventus vs. Roma: Wednesday 20:45



Head referee: ROCCHI

Assistants: RANGHETTI - LIBERTI

Fourth official: CHIFFI

VAR: BANTI

AVAR: PAGANESSI

This week, the first tow quarter-finals of Coppa Italia will take place, after the round of 16 was decided just last week. Therefore, the Lega have announced the referees for the two games, which will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.