AS Roma completed the signing of Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb today and the Croatian has said Real Madrid midfielder Luko Modric and Roma legend Francesco Totti are his idols.“I’m feeling great. I am at one of the biggest clubs in Europe and I feel very good. I did everything to get here, and I can’t wait to start.“I can’t explain what the feeling is like. I just cannot wait to get started. In Croatia Roma are very popular. Everyone knows that AS Roma fans are the best fans in Europe,” Coric told Roma TV.“Modric is an idol [of mine], and Totti too – he was here before, and he has stopped now, but he was one of the best midfielders ever.“I like [Edin] Dzeko because he is from where I am from. But I like all the players: [Stephan] El Shaarawy, [Daniele]De Rossi… many more. Forza Roma!”