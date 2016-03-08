Coronavirus emergency: Juventus staff and players to take tests during the week
16 March at 13:00After Daniele Rugani's positive case for the Coronavirus, 121 people among Juventus players, staff members, managers, companions and employees are undergoing a period of voluntary home isolation, in compliance with the requirements of the healthcare authorities, according to the provisions currently in force.
Many in their own homes, some at the J Hotel, which reserves an exclusive wing for the protagonists of the first team. Now, the next step is coming. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com), the players - in a couple of days - will be subjected to the tests concerning the COVID-19, considering that the virus has an incubation period of 5 to 8 days.
The tests will be done at home and the results will take around 24 hours. At the moment, no one has manifested symptoms but this does not exclude that there may be asymptomatic infections. After that, the players will remain in solitary confinement until March 25 and then resume training. Although, currently, a date has not been yet set.
