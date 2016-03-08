Coronavirus in Italy: More postponements 'possible', Juve-Inter behind closed doors?
24 February at 10:30The Coronavirus emergency in Italy has seriously affected the course of Serie A this weekend, with many matches postponed indefinitely. And, according to the words of Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, this might not be the end of postponements, with the next Serie A round also at risk.
"I don't think that in a single week we will be able to slow down the infection enough to allow us to resume sporting events. We will constantly monitor the situation, thanks to the work of experts and then evaluate. We will suffer a little but at the moment I can't say if we will continue with the same measures this week," he told La 7 (via goal.com).
However, there could be a different solution. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning (via goal.com), the Government and the Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora are working on a Decree which should be made official today and which provides for the possibility for sporting events to continue in the affected regions but only behind closed doors.
If that would be the case and the decree would last for six or seven days, Juventus-Inter Milan will be one of the matches affected and would be played in an Allianz Stadium without fans, in an atmosphere not at all suited to the charm of this historic showdown.
