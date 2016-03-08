Coronavirus in Italy: the three scenarios for the Coppa Italia resolution
06 March at 13:30The second legs of the semifinal of the Coppa Italia have been postponed due to the Coronavirus emergency in Italy and now the resolution of the competition is a real puzzle. Juventus-AC Milan and Napoli-Inter Milan are the matches to be recovered and there are three scenarios taken into consideration by the authorities.
These three scenarios will be used only if the teams involved in the Coppa Italia and at the same time engaged in European competitions were to continues their journey until the end. If they were to go out, however, there would be no problem in the organization of the rest of the competition.
The first hypothesis, as well as the most probable one, involves playing the second legs of the semifinal on May 20, the date currently set for the final, which in this case would be postponed to June 1.
In this case, however, it would necessary to make an exception for players involved in their national teams, seeing as the European championship is coming up in the summer. This hypothesis is reported by La Repubblica (via goal.com).
The second option, not at all improbable given the clogging of the schedule, also provides for the postponement of the semifinals to May, probably also on the 20th of May but the final would then be moved to August.
In this way, no derogation would be obtained and the Coppa Italia final could fill a 'dead' moment of the season when only friendly matches are scheduled. This possibility is reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (via goal.com).
Finally, the most surprising hypothesis would include a drastic change in the formula of the Coppa Italia. As reported by Corriere della Sera (via goal.com), the remaining four teams could create a final four at the end of the season, therefore between the last days of May and the beginning of June.
All this would happen in a singly city, in a few days, in order to quickly resolve the Coppa Italia issue. Obviously the results of the two first legs would be taken into account.
