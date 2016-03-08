Coronavirus, Juve-Milan could also be played behind closed doors

As reported by La Stampa ( via IlBianconero.com ), the current restriction period could be extended as more Coronavirus cases are being confirmed by the day. Just like Juventus-Inter, therefore, the Coppa Italia game could be played behind closed doors.

Of course, the authorities are constantly monitoring the situation and if anything were to change, then it will surely have an effect on their decisions for the upcoming football games in the country. For now, though, the priority remains public health.

Although these two games are of great magnitude, and attract a lot of spectators, it's better to keep the public safety rather than taking risks with the Coronavirus.

In addition to the 26th round of Serie A, the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg between Juventus and AC Milan could also be played behind closed doors, following the recent Coronavirus outbreak. Of course, it's not an ideal situation for the parties involved.