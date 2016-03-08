Coronavirus, league assembly takes place today: the stance of the teams
03 April at 14:00This afternoon, the assembly of the Serie A will convene at 3 pm. On the agenda is the schedule, as the league could start again between the end of May and at the beginning of June. Furthermore, player wages will also be discussed.
As IlBianconero.com states, the Players' Association are willing to freeze the wages of April, while the clubs are asking to cut four months of wages. It remains to be seen what the outcome of today's meeting will be, although some players have agreed to lower their wages.
On Friday, the government will decide whether to allow training in late April or early May, based on the latest Coronavirus numbers. Juventus, Lazio, Rome, Naples, Parma, Verona, Sassuolo and Lecce are in favour of resuming play, while Inter, Milan, Fiorentina, Atalanta, Bologna and Cagliari are waiting.
On the other hand, Turin, Udinese, Genoa, Sampdoria, Spal and Brescia are against it. The FIGC have decided to suspend all youth leagues except for Primavera and Berretti, and the same scenario could soon happen for Serie A (depending on the virus).
