Coronavirus outbreak in Madeira; red zone 20 km from Ronaldo's home
19 April at 17:30Madeira is now also affected by the Coronavirus. The first outbreak has resulted in a red zone, just 20km away from Cristiano Ronaldo's home, as reported by Sky Italia (via IlBianconero.com). Prior to that, there had not been any cases on the Portuguese island.
However, in the last few hours, an additional 10 people tested positive in a small town west of Funchal, where the Juventus star moved with his wife and children. As a result of this, the authorities have ordered the isolation of the town, where 18K people live.
As soon as there is a date on when training can be resumed, Ronaldo will return to Italy. In agreement with the club, he was the first to leave Turin after the game against Inter, wanting to stay close to his mother who suffered a stroke.
After Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala teste positive for the virus, Ronaldo decided to stay in Portugal during the isolation period.
