Coronavirus, Ronaldo's message: 'Play inside, play for the world'

If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.#staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/Ie5i9BjzEM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 21, 2020

Stay at home is the appeal that unites the world in the fight against coronavirus. It has become very important to spread the awareness in the world, as many are disobeying the recommendations of the governments and experts.On his Twitter page, Cristiano Ronaldo published a message on the matter, urging everyone to stay at home as much as possible. This, of course, will help limit the spread of the virus, which has really turned the world upside down for the time being.