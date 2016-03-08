Correa agrees to join AC Milan: the details of the deal

Therefore, the ball is now in the court of the two clubs, who will have to find the right agreement. The Spanish side are looking for no less than €50m for the striker, while the Rossoneri aren't willing to go any higher than €40m.

In the coming days, new negotiations are expected between the two sides to try and work out the deal. In the meantime, Milan have secured some funds for the deal, as Andre Silva is one step away from joining Monaco.





The Rossoneri will receive around €30m for the sale, which they can then use in the Correa negotiations, reducing the gap between their spending limit and Atletico's demands.