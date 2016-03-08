Correa agrees to join Milan as Bennacer's arrival is imminent, Inter are still thinking of Lukaku and Dzeko: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, Angel Correa has reportedly agreed to terms with AC Milan. Manuele Baiocchini, speaking on Sky Italia, confirmed that AC Milan and Correa have reached an agreement. Therefore, the ball is now in the court of the two clubs, who will have to find the right agreement.



Atletico are looking for no less than €50m for the striker, while the Rossoneri aren't willing to go any higher than €40m. In the coming days, new negotiations are expected between the two sides to try and work out the deal. In the meantime, Milan have secured some funds for the deal, as Andre Silva is one step away from joining Monaco. The Rossoneri will receive around €30m for the sale, which they can then use in the Correa negotiations. Also, Ismail Bennacer is set to become a Milan player as he is expected to be in Milano on Tuesday.



As for the nerazzurri, the harsh words of Antonio Conte have seemingly had an important effect. In fact, tomorrow in Nanjing, a transfer market summit is scheduled between Zhang, Marotta, and Ausilio and the manager. The first name on the table, of course, remains that of Romelu Lukaku. Therefore, the meeting will be decisive to understand the Nerazzuri's next move in the Lukaku negotiations, as Man Utd continue to ask for €83m to let the Belgian leave. Marotta will try to convince Zhang to up the offer to get closer to this request.



Also, according to Il Messaggero, Inter are getting closer to an agreement with Roma for the transfer of Edin Dzeko. After long negotiations, the transfer is finally in sight. The Giallorsosi will, as stated in the report, receive €15m plus bonuses for their player, after initially requesting around €20m.



