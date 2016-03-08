Correa chooses Milan but Atletico grow frustrated
02 August at 10:15In the past week, rumours have increased linking Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa with a move to Serie A side AC Milan. Correa is valued by Los Colchoneros at around 50-55 million euros and Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco are also reportedly interested in the Argentine, and prepared to meet the La Liga side's valuation of the player.
However, Milan are struggling to come up with a concrete offer to match the same valuation, further complicated by the fact that Correa has his heart set on a move to Italy, where he would be signing a five-year deal worth around 3 million euros per season.
Atletico, eager to offload the forward so that they can start filling other holes in their squad, are growing frustrated at Milan's lack of action and if the Rossoneri do not come forward with a solid offer soon, Correa will, in all likelihood, remain at Atletico.
