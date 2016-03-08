Correa: 'I know that AC Milan wanted me, but...'

Last summer, the Correa-Milan case was like a neverending story. The Rossoneri seemed to be on the finish line so many times, but in the end, they failed to bring in the Argentinian striker. In an interview with Onda Cero, the player revealed why that was the case."I know that several teams have tried to sign me. Milan wanted me, but in the end, the club decided to keep me and I'm happy My family and I are doing very well in Madrid, I love Atletico. I have a lot of things to improve and give to the team, I hope to have a great year," he stated.